TerraKRW Price Tops $0.0009 on Top Exchanges (KRT)

TerraKRW (CURRENCY:KRT) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 28th. TerraKRW has a market capitalization of $36.36 million and $59,609.00 worth of TerraKRW was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TerraKRW coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, TerraKRW has traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001844 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001704 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.81 or 0.00062272 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.54 or 0.00074672 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $54.93 or 0.00101185 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,044.56 or 0.07449966 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54,306.92 or 1.00031900 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

TerraKRW Profile

TerraKRW launched on September 12th, 2020. TerraKRW’s total supply is 41,450,765,666 coins and its circulating supply is 41,450,036,558 coins. The official message board for TerraKRW is medium.com/terra-money . TerraKRW’s official website is terra.money . TerraKRW’s official Twitter account is @terra_money

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraKRW is a price-stable cryptocurrency aimed at mass adoption. As its scale grows, we see Terra evolving into a new financial infrastructure for the next generation of decentralized apps. “

TerraKRW Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraKRW directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraKRW should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TerraKRW using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

