The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Bought by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,872 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $1,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 48.1% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 619 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter worth about $34,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BK opened at $56.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $46.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.17. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.94 and a fifty-two week high of $60.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.43.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 9.37%. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.61%.

Several analysts have issued reports on BK shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.47.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

