The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) Receives $29.13 Consensus PT from Brokerages

The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.13.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SKIN shares. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Beauty Health from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Beauty Health from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Beauty Health in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Beauty Health from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Beauty Health in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

Get Beauty Health alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beauty Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $308,817,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Beauty Health by 117.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,526,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,459,000 after buying an additional 4,071,277 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Beauty Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,177,000. Redmile Group LLC acquired a new position in Beauty Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,735,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Beauty Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,826,000. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SKIN stock opened at $27.44 on Friday. Beauty Health has a twelve month low of $9.71 and a twelve month high of $30.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.93.

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($1.60). Equities research analysts expect that Beauty Health will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Beauty Health

Edge Systems, LLC designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products. It offers hydradermabrasion system that enhances the skin to cleanse, exfoliate, extract, and hydrate simultaneously; Hydraglucan Intense Hydration Booster, a customization for the HydraFacial treatment exfoliates the skin by improving cell renewal and delivers ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, glucan, and betaine to hydrate the skin and provide anti-aging benefits; HydraFacial Daily Essentials, which provides detoxification, rejuvenation, and protection of skin; crystal microdermabrasion systems; and light emitting diode systems.

Recommended Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Beauty Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beauty Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.