The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.13.

SKIN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Beauty Health from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Beauty Health from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Beauty Health from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Beauty Health from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Beauty Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Beauty Health during the 2nd quarter worth $308,817,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Beauty Health by 117.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,526,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,459,000 after buying an additional 4,071,277 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Beauty Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,177,000. Redmile Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beauty Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,735,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Beauty Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,826,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SKIN opened at $27.44 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.93. Beauty Health has a fifty-two week low of $9.71 and a fifty-two week high of $30.17.

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($1.60). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Beauty Health will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Beauty Health Company Profile

Edge Systems, LLC designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products. It offers hydradermabrasion system that enhances the skin to cleanse, exfoliate, extract, and hydrate simultaneously; Hydraglucan Intense Hydration Booster, a customization for the HydraFacial treatment exfoliates the skin by improving cell renewal and delivers ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, glucan, and betaine to hydrate the skin and provide anti-aging benefits; HydraFacial Daily Essentials, which provides detoxification, rejuvenation, and protection of skin; crystal microdermabrasion systems; and light emitting diode systems.

