The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a peer perform rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $146.00.

Shares of THG stock opened at $125.62 on Wednesday. The Hanover Insurance Group has a 12 month low of $111.09 and a 12 month high of $143.20. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.93.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.24. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Hanover Insurance Group will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 24.56%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 11.2% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,524 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 31.9% in the third quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,274 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 48,021 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,224,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 4.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 853,955 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $110,689,000 after purchasing an additional 39,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 12.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

About The Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines and Other. The Commercial Lines segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other commercial coverage, such as specialty program business, inland marine, management and professional liability and surety.

