The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Shares Sold by Cohen Klingenstein LLC

Cohen Klingenstein LLC reduced its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 16.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 206,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the period. Cohen Klingenstein LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $14,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,307,410 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $886,630,000 after acquiring an additional 3,802,775 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 458.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,479,622 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $153,662,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035,885 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 6.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,397,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,697,811,000 after buying an additional 1,773,117 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the second quarter worth about $73,281,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 7.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,364,665 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $952,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,714 shares during the period. 90.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HIG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Hartford Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.75.

NYSE:HIG opened at $69.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.69 and a 200-day moving average of $67.39. The company has a market cap of $23.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.07. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $43.93 and a one year high of $78.17.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.40. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This is a boost from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 23.29%.

In related news, EVP David C. Robinson sold 5,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.85, for a total transaction of $387,478.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 20,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,544,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,468 shares of company stock worth $3,500,374. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

