The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Stock Position Decreased by Ardevora Asset Management LLP

Ardevora Asset Management LLP cut its position in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 333,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 20,400 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned 0.60% of Middleby worth $56,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MIDD. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Middleby by 4,943.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,190,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $206,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,253 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Middleby by 145.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,089,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $188,726,000 after acquiring an additional 644,963 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Middleby by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,174,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $376,792,000 after acquiring an additional 467,208 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Middleby by 478.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 480,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,306,000 after acquiring an additional 397,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Middleby in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,938,000. 99.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MIDD opened at $180.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.35 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $178.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The Middleby Co. has a 12-month low of $123.93 and a 12-month high of $196.49.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $817.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.44 million. Middleby had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 19.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Middleby Co. will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO James K. Pool III sold 1,000 shares of Middleby stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $183,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 19,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,656,157. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert A. Nerbonne purchased 1,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $173.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,649.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Citigroup raised their price objective on Middleby from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Middleby has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.75.

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

