Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires Shares of 10,152 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 109,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the first quarter worth $213,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the first quarter worth $148,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 8.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 128,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 9,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the first quarter worth $359,000. 50.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

Shares of TEVA stock opened at $8.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 1 year low of $8.24 and a 1 year high of $13.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.28.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.06). Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 23.53%. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TEVA shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James lowered shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development and production of medicines. Its products include medicines for cardiovascular diseases, pain relievers, obesity, cancer and supportive care, infectious diseases and human immunodeficiency viruses, and colds and coughs. The firm operates through following geographical segments: North America, Europe and International Markets.

Read More: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.