Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires Shares of 18,059 Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NMRK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 81,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 12,269 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmark Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $931,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 957.8% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 118,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after buying an additional 107,646 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 397,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,981,000 after buying an additional 116,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 987.1% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 201,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after buying an additional 182,663 shares in the last quarter. 55.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NMRK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised Newmark Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Newmark Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Newmark Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NMRK opened at $16.46 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 5.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 0.60. Newmark Group, Inc. has a one year low of $6.56 and a one year high of $17.97.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $788.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.95 million. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 28.92% and a net margin of 23.68%. Newmark Group’s quarterly revenue was up 80.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.38%.

Newmark Group Profile

Newmark Group Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It offers its services to commercial real estate tenants, investors, owners, occupiers, developers, leasing and corporate advisory, investment sales and real estate finance, consulting, origination and servicing of commercial mortgage loans, valuation, project and development management and property and facility management.

