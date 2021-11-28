Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Grows Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,565,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,142 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $243,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 27.7% during the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.2% during the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 38.8% during the second quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. 69.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on JPM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $198.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.56.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $161.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.57. The company has a market cap of $478.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $117.77 and a 12-month high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $29.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 39.41%. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 25.30%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

