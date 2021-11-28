Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $324.15 Million Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 887,864 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 7,129 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for about 0.7% of Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.09% of Mastercard worth $324,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in Mastercard by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,860 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. Ninety One North America Inc. increased its holdings in Mastercard by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 56,839 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,751,000 after buying an additional 3,066 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 5,591 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. DSM Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 441,872 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $161,323,000 after buying an additional 42,163 shares during the period. Finally, Bfsg LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 10,140 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,702,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Mastercard news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $3,947,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.48, for a total transaction of $31,345,613.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 374,646 shares of company stock worth $127,575,078 in the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard stock opened at $324.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $312.38 and a 12-month high of $401.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $347.51 and its 200 day moving average is $359.45. The company has a market capitalization of $318.52 billion, a PE ratio of 39.87, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.10.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.18. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.50% and a return on equity of 116.88%. The company had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 21.65%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $452.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $448.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $426.57.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

