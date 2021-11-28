Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Lowers Stock Position in Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its position in shares of Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) by 68.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,827 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Kura Oncology were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Kura Oncology during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in Kura Oncology by 31.7% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 9,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 2,304 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Kura Oncology during the second quarter valued at $223,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Kura Oncology by 1,349.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 9,164 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Kura Oncology by 13.8% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period.

NASDAQ KURA opened at $14.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $932.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 1.58. Kura Oncology, Inc. has a one year low of $12.32 and a one year high of $43.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.98 and a 200 day moving average of $19.42.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.04. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -2.01 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on KURA shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Kura Oncology from $40.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Kura Oncology from $43.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Kura Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Kura Oncology from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Kura Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company which engages in the research and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline includes Tipifarnib which is a Farnesyl transferase inhibitor for HRAS Mutant Solid Tumors, Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukemia; KO-947 which is an ERK inhibitor for MAPK Pathway Tumors; and KO-539 which is a Menin MLL inhibitor for acute leukemias.

