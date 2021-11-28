Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 101,919 Shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) by 88.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 101,919 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 32.5% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 289,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,581,000 after buying an additional 70,902 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers grew its stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 25.9% during the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 228,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,413,000 after buying an additional 47,065 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 140.5% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 25,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 15,049 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the second quarter worth about $506,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 391,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,560,000 after buying an additional 17,603 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF stock opened at $18.30 on Friday. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $18.20 and a 1-year high of $19.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.00.

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

