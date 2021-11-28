Tiaa Fsb Buys 2,996 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Tiaa Fsb lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 25.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,890 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,996 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MPC. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the second quarter worth about $307,220,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 13,353.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,284,759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $77,625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275,209 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 35.9% during the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,790,123 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $168,579,000 after acquiring an additional 736,307 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 15.3% in the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 5,223,336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $315,595,000 after purchasing an additional 693,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 16.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,950,822 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $238,708,000 after purchasing an additional 549,020 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MPC shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.38.

MPC stock opened at $61.35 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $38.30 and a 1-year high of $68.78. The stock has a market cap of $37.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 2.10.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 0.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.00) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 16.56%.

In other news, Director Charles E. Bunch bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $64.30 per share, for a total transaction of $64,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

