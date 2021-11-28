Tiaa Fsb Buys Shares of 16,266 GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO)

Tiaa Fsb bought a new stake in GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,275,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in GXO Logistics in the third quarter valued at $1,969,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in GXO Logistics in the third quarter valued at $1,186,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the third quarter valued at $1,192,000. Private Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the third quarter valued at $8,206,000. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the third quarter valued at $326,000. Institutional investors own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GXO Logistics stock opened at $97.36 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.10. GXO Logistics Inc has a 12 month low of $48.38 and a 12 month high of $105.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GXO Logistics Inc will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on GXO Logistics from $99.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on GXO Logistics in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on GXO Logistics from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on GXO Logistics from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on GXO Logistics from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.29.

GXO Logistics Profile

GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.

