Tiaa Fsb Cuts Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Tiaa Fsb lowered its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 478 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Covington Capital Management boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 95.4% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter valued at about $43,000.

Shares of RSP stock opened at $156.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $156.70 and its 200 day moving average is $153.74. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $122.38 and a 1-year high of $162.80.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

