Tiaa Fsb Has $674,000 Stock Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Tiaa Fsb grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,428 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHF. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 236.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 9,858 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,198.9% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 204,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,701,000 after buying an additional 188,946 shares during the period. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 9.2% in the second quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 31,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after buying an additional 2,674 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 17,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Way Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC now owns 49,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHF opened at $38.35 on Friday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $34.62 and a one year high of $40.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.81.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

