Tiaa Fsb Has $920,000 Stock Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Tiaa Fsb grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 25.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,890 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,996 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,252,708 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,821,728,000 after acquiring an additional 350,693 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,180,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,608,959,000 after acquiring an additional 312,597 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,125,910 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $670,322,000 after acquiring an additional 217,017 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 5,223,336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $315,595,000 after acquiring an additional 693,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $307,220,000. 75.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Charles E. Bunch purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $64.30 per share, with a total value of $64,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MPC stock opened at $61.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.72. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $38.30 and a 12 month high of $68.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.38, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 0.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.00) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 16.56%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MPC. Raymond James upped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.38.

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

