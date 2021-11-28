Tiaa Fsb Increases Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Tiaa Fsb lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,482 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHD. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 514.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,551,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,849,000 after buying an additional 15,531,426 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 72.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,438,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,365,000 after buying an additional 1,022,039 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 21.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,567,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,779,000 after buying an additional 636,517 shares during the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1,757.3% during the second quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 472,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,719,000 after buying an additional 446,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 16.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,051,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,784,000 after purchasing an additional 435,324 shares during the last quarter.

SCHD stock opened at $77.29 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.68. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $62.54 and a 1-year high of $79.62.

