Tiaa Fsb Purchases 1,340 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Tiaa Fsb lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,282 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,995,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,909,000 after purchasing an additional 827,131 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,799,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,660,000 after purchasing an additional 904,543 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.8% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,080,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,067,000 after purchasing an additional 123,983 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,802,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,105,000 after purchasing an additional 304,311 shares during the period. Finally, Homrich & Berg boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.6% during the second quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 4,506,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,994,000 after purchasing an additional 430,562 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VXUS stock opened at $62.46 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $57.40 and a one year high of $67.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $0.356 per share. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th.

Read More: Stop Order

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.