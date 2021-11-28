Tiaa Fsb Sells 2,543 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Tiaa Fsb trimmed its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,543 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Aflac were worth $2,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aflac by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 7,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aflac by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Kwmg LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aflac by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 74,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,924,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $401,000. 65.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Aflac from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Aflac from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aflac presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.42.

In other Aflac news, VP June P. Howard sold 6,840 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total transaction of $387,417.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,140 shares of company stock valued at $403,728. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aflac stock opened at $55.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $42.73 and a 1 year high of $57.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.14. The stock has a market cap of $36.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.00.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.21. Aflac had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. This is a boost from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.43%.

About Aflac

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

