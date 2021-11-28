Tiaa Fsb Sells 2,543 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Tiaa Fsb trimmed its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,543 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Aflac were worth $2,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AFL. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 23.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,078,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $701,774,000 after buying an additional 2,466,836 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 0.9% during the second quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 6,417,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $344,343,000 after buying an additional 59,337 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 5.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,538,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,203,000 after buying an additional 282,536 shares during the last quarter. CSM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac during the second quarter valued at about $464,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 101.1% during the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 52,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after buying an additional 26,548 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP June P. Howard sold 6,840 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total value of $387,417.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 7,140 shares of company stock worth $403,728 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on AFL. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.42.

AFL opened at $55.57 on Friday. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $42.73 and a 12-month high of $57.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.14.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.36 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The business’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.43%.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

