Tiaa Fsb Trims Stock Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Tiaa Fsb lessened its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,313 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Diageo were worth $2,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Diageo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Diageo in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in Diageo in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Diageo during the second quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Investec raised shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Diageo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.50.

Shares of Diageo stock opened at $201.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Diageo plc has a 52-week low of $153.67 and a 52-week high of $210.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $199.30 and a 200 day moving average of $195.62.

Diageo Profile

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

