TILT Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TLLTF) Short Interest Update

TILT Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TLLTF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 111,700 shares, an increase of 222.8% from the October 31st total of 34,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,054,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

TLLTF opened at $0.31 on Friday. TILT has a 12-month low of $0.22 and a 12-month high of $0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.35 and its 200 day moving average is $0.44.

TILT Company Profile

TILT Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions for the cannabis industry in USA and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Technology/Distribution; Cannabis; Accessories; and Corporate. The Technology/Distribution segment include Baker, Blackbird, and Briteside. The Cannabis segment comprises SVH, Sea Hunter and Standard Farms.

