Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Analysts expect Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) to announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Tonix Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.08). Tonix Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.10) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 30%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Tonix Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.23). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.19). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Tonix Pharmaceuticals.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on Tonix Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TNXP. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 197.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 46,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 30,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. 20.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TNXP opened at $0.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $221.99 million, a PE ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.13. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.46 and a 12 month high of $2.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.81.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the discovery, acquisition, and development of small molecules and biologics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. Its portfolio includes TNX-102 SL, TNX-601, TNX-801, and TNX-1800.

