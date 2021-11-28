Top Glove Co. Bhd. (OTCMKTS:TGLVY) Shares Up 3.8%

Top Glove Co. Bhd. (OTCMKTS:TGLVY)’s stock price shot up 3.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.68 and last traded at $2.49. 37,185 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 27% from the average session volume of 29,282 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.40.

Separately, Citigroup cut Top Glove Co. Bhd. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th.

Get Top Glove Co. Bhd. alerts:

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.86.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a $0.5747 dividend. This is a boost from Top Glove Co. Bhd.’s previous dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 18.84%.

About Top Glove Co. Bhd. (OTCMKTS:TGLVY)

Top Glove Corporation Bhd., an investment holding company, researches, develops, manufactures, and trades in gloves and rubber goods in Malaysia. The company offers medical examination, surgical, vinyl, and nitrile gloves; concentrate latex, formers, chemicals and chemical compounds, rubber dental dams, exercise bands, condoms, and rubber related products; packaging materials, boxes, and cartons; and disposable and medical face masks, engineering parts and rubber glove machinery, functional fillers, healthcare products, and homecare and personal care products.

See Also: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Top Glove Co. Bhd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Top Glove Co. Bhd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.