Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS) Short Interest Update

Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,340,000 shares, an increase of 235.7% from the October 31st total of 399,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 837,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Shares of TOPS stock opened at $1.14 on Friday. Top Ships has a 1-year low of $1.06 and a 1-year high of $3.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.37 and its 200 day moving average is $1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Separately, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Top Ships in a research report on Friday, September 10th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in Top Ships by 13.7% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 113,057 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 13,627 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Top Ships during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Top Ships during the third quarter valued at about $87,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Top Ships in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Top Ships in the first quarter valued at about $204,000. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Top Ships

Top Ships, Inc is an international owner and operator of tanker vessels. It focuses on the transportation of crude oil, petroleum products and bulk liquid chemicals. The company was founded by Evangelos J. Pistiolis on January 10, 2000 and is headquartered in Maroussi, Greece.

