Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a growth of 1,155.6% from the October 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund stock opened at $13.43 on Friday. Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund has a one year low of $9.95 and a one year high of $14.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.48 and a 200 day moving average of $13.36.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 400.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 151.4% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,060 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 2,445 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund in the second quarter worth about $163,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund in the second quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund in the third quarter worth about $410,000.

About Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating in the power and energy infrastructure sectors.

