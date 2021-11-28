Transform Wealth LLC Acquires 1,348 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Transform Wealth LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 161,975 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $8,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,189,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792,991 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 81.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,108,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,628,000 after acquiring an additional 4,981,837 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,040,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,196,000 after acquiring an additional 60,412 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,927,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,748,000 after acquiring an additional 87,408 shares during the period. Finally, Homrich & Berg grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 4,741,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,561,000 after acquiring an additional 460,046 shares during the period.

JPST stock opened at $50.57 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.70.

