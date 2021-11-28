Transform Wealth LLC Cuts Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Transform Wealth LLC lessened its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 357 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $7,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 234.6% in the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1,613.3% in the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EMR opened at $90.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $53.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.52. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $74.50 and a twelve month high of $105.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $95.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.62.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 26.45%. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.515 dividend. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 53.93%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EMR. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.80.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

