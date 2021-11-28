Transform Wealth LLC Has $3.38 Million Stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Transform Wealth LLC decreased its stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $3,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Anthem in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem during the second quarter worth about $42,000. 88.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus raised their price target on Anthem from $435.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Anthem from $445.00 to $497.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on Anthem from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Truist lifted their target price on Anthem from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Anthem from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $464.47.

Shares of NYSE ANTM opened at $415.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Anthem, Inc. has a 12 month low of $286.04 and a 12 month high of $439.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $407.14 and a 200-day moving average of $391.53. The company has a market capitalization of $100.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.05.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $6.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.37 by $0.42. Anthem had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 4.12%. The company had revenue of $35.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.29%.

In other news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 1,150 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total transaction of $501,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

