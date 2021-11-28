Transform Wealth LLC Purchases 423 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Transform Wealth LLC lifted its position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 51,051 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $5,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 64.2% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 266 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 279.7% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 390 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 359.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 427 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new stake in Best Buy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BBY shares. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Best Buy from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.20.

In other Best Buy news, insider Robert L. Bass sold 5,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total transaction of $643,499.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,957 shares of company stock worth $657,868. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Best Buy stock opened at $114.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $118.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.93 and a 52-week high of $141.97. The company has a market cap of $28.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.57.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.13. Best Buy had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 63.58%. The firm had revenue of $11.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 10.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.13%.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

