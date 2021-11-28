Tri City Bankshares Co. (OTCMKTS:TRCY) Short Interest Update

Tri City Bankshares Co. (OTCMKTS:TRCY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 92.9% from the October 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

TRCY stock opened at $21.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.85. Tri City Bankshares has a twelve month low of $16.40 and a twelve month high of $24.75.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.41%. This is an increase from Tri City Bankshares’s previous dividend of $0.12.

Tri City Bankshares Corp. provides consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. The company operates as the holding company for Tri City National Bank. Its services include demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, time deposits, safe deposit services, direct deposits, notary services, money orders, night depository, traveler’s checks, cashier’s checks, savings bonds and secured and unsecured consumer, commercial, installment, real estate and mortgage loans.

