Tributary Capital Management LLC Acquires New Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,246 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. North Growth Management Ltd. grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 108.5% during the 3rd quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. now owns 123,000 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $15,810,000 after purchasing an additional 64,000 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 1,215 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 2,002 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 10,739 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Becker Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 259,786 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $33,507,000 after purchasing an additional 5,527 shares in the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,847 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total transaction of $515,250.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

QCOM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Mizuho upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.50.

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $175.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $196.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.69. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $122.17 and a 12-month high of $188.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.16% and a net margin of 26.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 12th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the wireless technology company to purchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.56%.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

