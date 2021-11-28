Tributary Capital Management LLC Invests $360,000 in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII)

Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RCII. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center in the second quarter worth $27,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center in the third quarter worth $40,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 651.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Rent-A-Center in the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 18.2% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 76.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Christopher B. Hetrick bought 15,000 shares of Rent-A-Center stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.50 per share, for a total transaction of $667,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RCII stock opened at $47.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.58 and a 52-week high of $67.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.46.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.05. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 47.72%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 27th. Rent-A-Center’s payout ratio is presently 43.51%.

RCII has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Rent-A-Center from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rent-A-Center from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Rent-A-Center in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Rent-A-Center from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rent-A-Center presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

