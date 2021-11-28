Tributary Capital Management LLC Sells 250 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Tributary Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,546,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,297,161,000 after buying an additional 1,028,868 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,978,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,288,581,000 after purchasing an additional 852,945 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,085,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,612,000 after purchasing an additional 908,734 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,097,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,703,000 after purchasing an additional 687,258 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,414,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,111,000 after purchasing an additional 196,710 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard stock opened at $60.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.27. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.78 and a 12 month high of $104.53. The company has a market capitalization of $47.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.60.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 29.18%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$100.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on Activision Blizzard from $107.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Argus cut Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.34.

Activision Blizzard Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

