Trilogy Capital Inc. Decreases Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Trilogy Capital Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,013 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $13,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $106.42 on Friday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $103.46 and a 1-year high of $107.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $106.00 and its 200 day moving average is $106.16.

