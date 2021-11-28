Trilogy Capital Inc. Purchases 8,975 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 123,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,975 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 533,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,702,000 after buying an additional 56,416 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,345,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $117,288,000 after buying an additional 50,421 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,411,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. City Holding Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 11,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 119,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,957,000 after purchasing an additional 29,618 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

VWO opened at $49.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.03. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $47.53 and a 52 week high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.