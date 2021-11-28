Trilogy Capital Inc. Sells 2,532 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Trilogy Capital Inc. lowered its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,532 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPLV. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 57.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,496,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,520,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100,991 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 17.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,638,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561,111 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter worth about $45,874,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 26.8% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 833,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,774,000 after buying an additional 175,958 shares during the period. Finally, Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter worth about $10,446,000.

SPLV opened at $63.86 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.62. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $53.62 and a 12 month high of $65.00.

