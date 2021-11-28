Trilogy Capital Inc. Trims Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF)

Trilogy Capital Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 102,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,553 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF were worth $4,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRGF. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Marino Stram & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Adams Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period.

Shares of LRGF opened at $44.66 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.97 and a fifty-two week high of $45.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.61.

