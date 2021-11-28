TrueDeck (TDP) Market Cap Hits $132,500.37

TrueDeck (CURRENCY:TDP) traded down 18.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 27th. One TrueDeck coin can now be bought for about $0.0043 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TrueDeck has a market cap of $132,500.37 and $31,262.00 worth of TrueDeck was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, TrueDeck has traded down 11.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get TrueDeck alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001344 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.47 or 0.00043393 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002884 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00008148 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.20 or 0.00231484 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

TrueDeck Profile

TrueDeck (TDP) is a coin. TrueDeck’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,717,516 coins. TrueDeck’s official Twitter account is @TrueDeckCasino and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TrueDeck is truedeck.io . The official message board for TrueDeck is medium.com/@truedeck

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueDeck is a Eos-based decentralized casino platform. With the help of smart-contracts and blockchain TrueDeck´s goal is to provide a truly transparent and cryptographically secured casino experience. TDP is an ERC20 compliant token that powers TrueDeck platform. “

TrueDeck Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueDeck directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueDeck should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueDeck using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TrueDeck Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrueDeck and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.