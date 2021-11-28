Tudor Pickering & Holt Reiterates “C$34.00” Price Target for Keyera (TSE:KEY)

Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$34.00 price objective on Keyera (TSE:KEY) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on KEY. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Keyera from C$36.00 to C$34.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James set a C$33.00 target price on Keyera and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Tudor Pickering restated a neutral rating on shares of Keyera in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Keyera from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, CIBC downgraded Keyera from an outperform rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$36.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$34.19.

Keyera stock opened at C$28.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$31.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$31.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.45, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.14. Keyera has a one year low of C$22.13 and a one year high of C$35.75. The stock has a market cap of C$6.34 billion and a PE ratio of 39.78.

Keyera (TSE:KEY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$1.20 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Keyera will post 1.9899999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. Keyera’s dividend payout ratio is presently 266.30%.

Keyera Company Profile

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

