Tuesday Morning (OTCMKTS:TUEM) and Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Head-To-Head Contrast

Tuesday Morning (OTCMKTS:TUEM) and Dollar General (NYSE:DG) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Tuesday Morning and Dollar General, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tuesday Morning 0 0 1 0 3.00 Dollar General 1 2 15 1 2.84

Tuesday Morning presently has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 147.89%. Dollar General has a consensus price target of $243.58, indicating a potential upside of 8.54%. Given Tuesday Morning’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Tuesday Morning is more favorable than Dollar General.

Profitability

This table compares Tuesday Morning and Dollar General’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tuesday Morning -4.28% 4.97% 0.78% Dollar General 7.52% 38.90% 9.86%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

81.9% of Tuesday Morning shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.1% of Dollar General shares are owned by institutional investors. 36.8% of Tuesday Morning shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Dollar General shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Tuesday Morning and Dollar General’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tuesday Morning $690.79 million 0.30 $2.98 million N/A N/A Dollar General $33.75 billion 1.55 $2.66 billion $10.44 21.50

Dollar General has higher revenue and earnings than Tuesday Morning.

Summary

Dollar General beats Tuesday Morning on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tuesday Morning

Tuesday Morning Corporation operates as an off-price retailer in the United States. The company offers various products, such as upscale home textiles, home furnishings, housewares, gourmet food products, pet supplies, bath and body products, toys, and seasonal dÃ©cor products. As of June 30, 2020, it operated approximately 685 stores in 39 states. The company was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo. The company was founded by J. L. Turner and Hurley Calister Turner Sr. in 1939 and is headquartered in Goodlettsville, TN.

