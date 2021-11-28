Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC Acquires 504 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 252.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 704 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HD. Camden National Bank lifted its position in Home Depot by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Home Depot by 23.6% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,102 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter worth $29,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in Home Depot by 7.9% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 10,117 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,226,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its position in Home Depot by 1.5% in the second quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 29,453 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $9,392,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total transaction of $7,460,396.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total value of $5,713,319.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Home Depot from $357.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Home Depot from $360.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Home Depot from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on Home Depot from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $406.17.

NYSE:HD opened at $402.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $424.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $246.59 and a twelve month high of $416.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $361.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $335.77.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.87 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.18 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 44.12%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

See Also: What are gap-up stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.