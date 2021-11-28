Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 15.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,950 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nuance Communications were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NUAN. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 52.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 744 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nuance Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Nuance Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in Nuance Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Nuance Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $128,000. 86.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Nuance Communications news, EVP Joseph Carl Petro sold 18,841 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.39, for a total transaction of $1,043,602.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Diana L. Nole sold 4,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $270,192.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,725 shares of company stock worth $5,834,743 in the last 90 days. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nuance Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

NASDAQ:NUAN opened at $55.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -425.69 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.90 and a 1-year high of $55.47.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.09). Nuance Communications had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a positive return on equity of 9.04%. The company had revenue of $333.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. Nuance Communications’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Nuance Communications Company Profile

Nuance Communications, Inc engages in the provision of conversational artificial intelligence (AI) and ambient clinical intelligence services. It offers a wide range of products and services, including clinical documentation, solutions for clinicians, radiologists and care teams, as well as intelligent customer engagement, and security and biometric solutions for brands.

