Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC Buys New Holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA)

Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,005,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 115,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after purchasing an additional 14,890 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 120.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 193,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,797,000 after purchasing an additional 105,824 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,093,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,115,000 after purchasing an additional 394,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 1,934.8% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 238,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,917,000 after purchasing an additional 226,950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Australia ETF alerts:

EWA opened at $24.56 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.06. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a one year low of $22.71 and a one year high of $27.43.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

See Also: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Australia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Australia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.