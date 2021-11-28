Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 8.6% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 160,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,414,000 after purchasing an additional 12,702 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 97.9% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 34,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,125,000 after purchasing an additional 16,921 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 30.0% in the second quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 169,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,409,000 after purchasing an additional 39,000 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 1.4% during the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 256,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,988,000 after buying an additional 3,620 shares during the period. Finally, Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the second quarter worth $1,881,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HLT opened at $136.21 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $141.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.74. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.57 and a 1 year high of $154.40. The company has a market cap of $37.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,047.77 and a beta of 1.25.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.02). Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 0.81% and a negative return on equity of 25.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. Hilton Worldwide’s revenue was up 87.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Kevin J. Jacobs sold 195,722 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $28,403,176.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total value of $1,521,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 211,722 shares of company stock worth $30,789,827. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HLT shares. Argus upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $137.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $159.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.29.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.

