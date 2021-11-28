Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC Sells 255 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,598 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. Boeing accounts for about 1.5% of Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Strong Tower Advisory Services bought a new position in Boeing in the third quarter worth approximately $302,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.7% in the third quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 40,849 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $9,098,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 4.9% in the third quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 10.4% in the third quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC now owns 7,523 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Management Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 8.1% in the third quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Boeing news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total transaction of $219,651.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Boeing stock opened at $199.21 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $191.85 and a one year high of $278.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $217.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $226.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.50 and a beta of 1.52.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.27 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.39) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

BA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Boeing from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $274.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $305.00 price target on Boeing in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $264.15.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

