Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.83.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TWO. TheStreet raised shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 99.9% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 4,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 317.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 5,374 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Two Harbors Investment stock traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $5.99. The stock had a trading volume of 8,333,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,840,077. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.43 and a 200 day moving average of $6.74. Two Harbors Investment has a twelve month low of $5.77 and a twelve month high of $8.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.74.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. Two Harbors Investment had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 192.07%. The company had revenue of $14.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 76.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Two Harbors Investment will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. Two Harbors Investment’s payout ratio is 61.26%.

Two Harbors Investment Company Profile

Two Harbors Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in, financing, and managing agency residential mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its stockholders over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

