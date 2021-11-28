Tyson Foods, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.45 (NYSE:TSN)

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 12th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.445 per share on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th.

Tyson Foods has raised its dividend payment by 74.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Tyson Foods has a payout ratio of 25.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Tyson Foods to earn $7.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.3%.

TSN stock opened at $81.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.62. The company has a market cap of $29.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.78. Tyson Foods has a twelve month low of $62.47 and a twelve month high of $85.61.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $12.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.69 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 5.22%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Tyson Foods from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Stephens raised their price objective on Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.50.

In other Tyson Foods news, Director Noel W. White sold 30,000 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total value of $2,487,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Noel W. White sold 6,000 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $498,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 42,014 shares of company stock valued at $3,484,222. 1.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

